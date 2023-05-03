Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 295,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CENT opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $46.78.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.