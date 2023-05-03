Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.80. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 95,504 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

