Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

