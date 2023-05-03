ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.52%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

