Christine Elizabeth Davis Buys 798 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of WSFS opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 516.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

