Christine Elizabeth Davis Buys 798 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSFS opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 516.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

