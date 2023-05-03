Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 138,081 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

CHD stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Barclays PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

