Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Richard A. Dierker Sells 88,630 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

