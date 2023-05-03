Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $4,430,012.52 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

