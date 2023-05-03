Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,146,233. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

