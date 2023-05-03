City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 512,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

City Office REIT Stock Down 3.0 %

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.62%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.