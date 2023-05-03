Clay M. Dean Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4,641.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

