Clay M. Dean Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ FMBH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83.
First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
