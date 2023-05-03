Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ralph S. Michael III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.5 %

CLF stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 46,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

