Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

