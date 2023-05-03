Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

