Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 854,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,647,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

