Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson Sells 21,833 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Corning

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

