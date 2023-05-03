Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Cheryl C. Capps Sells 28,574 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 31.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

