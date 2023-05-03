Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 323,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 330,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

CTRA opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

