Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,138 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 191,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
