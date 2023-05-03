Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,754 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after purchasing an additional 119,928 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

