Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.39

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 26386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

