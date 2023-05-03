CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

