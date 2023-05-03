CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CAPL opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
