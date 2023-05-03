Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 18,449 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,407,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,714.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

