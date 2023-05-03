Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,703 shares of company stock worth $34,146,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.