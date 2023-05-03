Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -290.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

