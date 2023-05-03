Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 744.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after buying an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

