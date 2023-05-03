Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.