Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,235 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,847,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 433,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after buying an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

