Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
