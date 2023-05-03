Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

