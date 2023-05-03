Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.77

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 60042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,010,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.