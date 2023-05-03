DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

DISH Network Stock Down 5.0 %

DISH Network stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Read More

