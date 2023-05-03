Ducommun (DCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DCO opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $644.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

