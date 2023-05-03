Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330 at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,330 ($16.62) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.87) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,175 ($14.68) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.43, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,540.54%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

