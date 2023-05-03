Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

