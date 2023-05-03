Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

DE opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

