Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,893 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

BWA stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

