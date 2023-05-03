Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 327 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $634.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.