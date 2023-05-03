Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 327 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
ASML Price Performance
NASDAQ ASML opened at $634.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
