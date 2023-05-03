Edge Capital Group LLC Has $29,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

