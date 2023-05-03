Edge Capital Group LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $436.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.24. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.