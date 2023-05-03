Edge Capital Group LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $771.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $778.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.31.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

