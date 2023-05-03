Edge Capital Group LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,053.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,678.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,575.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.