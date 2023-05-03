Edge Capital Group LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

MAS stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

