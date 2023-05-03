Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $113,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,722 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

