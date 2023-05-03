Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $188,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 184,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,572,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

