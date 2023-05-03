Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $466.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

