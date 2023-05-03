Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

