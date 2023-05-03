Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 933.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

