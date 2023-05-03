Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 216 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

