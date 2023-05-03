Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

